Selena Vargas, basketball, Hiram (Ohio) College
Vargas, a 2020 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is listed as a guard/forward for the Terriers. Hiram is a member of the Division III North Coast Athletic Conference. Vargas appeared in all four of the team’s games last season during the abbreviated campaign due to COVID. She had a double -double with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Wooster on March 13. As a prep, Vargas played all four years for Cheyenne Mountain, earning four varsity letters. She led the team to a 14-11 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs her senior year in 2019-20. She led the team in scoring average (14.1), rebounds (9.7), blocked shots (3.5) and assists (2.4). She scored a career-high 24 points against Vista Ridge and had a career-best 20 rebounds against Discovery Canyon. She played club basketball for Lady Harlem, BC Denver and the Colorado Crush. Vargas is an exercise science major with a minor in Spanish.
Bella Zanotelli, soccer, Louisiana State University
Zanotelli, a 2020 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is listed as a goalkeeper for the Tigers for the upcoming season. She appeared in four games during last year’s abbreviated season. She averaged 70 minutes per match and made nine saves while allowing four goals. She picked up her first-career start on Oct. 11 at Mississippi State and made three saves while allowing two goals in LSU’s 2-1 loss. She registered the first solo shutout of her career in LSU’s 3-0 win over Southern on March 5. She teamed up with fellow goalkeeper Mollee Swift in a combined shutout over Southern Miss on Feb. 19. She originally was going to play college soccer for Jacksonville. As a prep, Zanotelli started for Cheyenne Mountain her freshman and sophomore seasons. She did not play her junior season. Her senior season was wiped out due to COVID. She is majoring in chemical engineering.