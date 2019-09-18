Sam Garcia, football, Black Hills State
Garcia, a 2016 Harrison High School graduate, is in his junior season as a defensive back for the Yellow Jackets. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016. He started this season’s opener versus Chadron State and recorded 10 tackles. He also returned a punt for eight yards. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Garcia was tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. He played in 10 games that season, totaling 28 tackles with 18 unassisted. He forced three fumbles and had 10 pass breakups. He also returned 20 kickoffs for 367 yards and six punts for 35 yards. As a prep at Harrison, he posted five interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown during senior season. He had 74 tackles during his career and was voted team captain for three years.
Walker Rudolph, cross-country, UCCS
Rudolph, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Mountain Lions. Walker finished ninth among all UCCS runners in the team’s first meet of the season, the Rust Belt Classic, held Sept. 7 at Monument Valley Park. Walker began his collegiate career at Colorado Mesa, where he competed in five meets. He finished 89th at the RMAC Championships. He ran a season-best 8K time of 27:01.4 at the Lewis Crossover. He finished 30th at the Joe Vigil Open with a season-best time of 26:40.3 over 4.97 miles. As a prep, he finished 42nd at the Class 4A state championships as a senior, and he finished 14th at the Nike Cross Regionals. He also ran track and qualified for the state meet as a junior and senior. He was a member of the Wind Ensemble band for three years and a member of the German Club for three years.
