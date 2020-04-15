Regina Dillon, golf, UCCS
Dillon, a 2016 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, had her senior golf season for the Mountain Lions cut short when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dillon and her teammates played in just one tournament this spring — the St. Mary’s Invitational in San Antonio, Texas, March 6-7. She fired a three-round total of 252 to finish third among the five UCCS golfers. Dillon was a 4-year member of the golf team. Her career average was 81.6 and she competed in 21 tournaments. She recorded a career two-day tournament low, 152, on Sept. 3-4, 2018, at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Sam Proal Invite. Her career-low college round was 73 on Oct. 2, 2018, at the West Texas A&M University Fall Invite. As a high school senior, she led Cheyenne Mountain to a second-place team finish in the Class 4A state finals. She was tied for 10th overall among all individuals. As a junior in 2015, she was tied for 25th in the state while helping the Indians to the state title.
Sophia Bricker, swimming, University of Denver
Bricker, a 2019 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, had a successful freshman season for the Pioneers. She was 55th in the nation in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 29.66 seconds. She was among the top swimmers on her own team in several events: 4th in the 50 breast, 4th in the 100 breast (1:03.48), 5th in the 200 breast (2:19.39), 8th in the 200 IM (2:07.02), and 11th in the 50 free (24.43). As a prep, she earned All-America honors and was a national team member for her club team.
— Compiled by Danny Summers