Mark Swope, baseball coach, Cheyenne Mountain High School
This spring marked Swope’s 11th season as the Indians head coach. He took over the program in 2010 after being an assistant under Bernie Moncallo in 2009, when Cheyenne Mountain won the Class 4A state title. Swope piloted Cheyenne Mountain to the 2011 4A state championship, a 13-7 victory over Valor Christian. Swope, 51, has had a storied baseball career. He pitched collegiately for the University of Arkansas and was the Razorbacks’ Game 1 starter in the 1989 College World Series against Wichita State. Wichita State won that game, 3-1. Swope was drafted in 1990 by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round and pitched four years in their organization. He compiled a 17-30 record with a 4.26 ERA in 97 games (54 starts). He pitched as high as Double-A with Orlando in the Southern League in 1992. Swope had one professional plate appearance, with Orlando; he singled and later scored.
Ashlyn Ventimiglia, cross-country/track, Montana State University
Ventimiglia, a 2019 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, will be in her second year with the Bobcats when the cross-country season gets underway this fall. She competed in indoor track this spring, appearing in four meets. She set college bests in the 60 meters (8.32 seconds) and the 200 (27.41) at the MSU Indoor Open on Feb. 7. She completed her best time of 1:02.90 in the 300 at the MSU Dual Meet Invitational on Jan. 24 and had a season-high individual finish of sixth. Ventimiglia enjoyed a star-studded prep career for the Indians. She earned multiple gold medals. She capped her senior season by helping anchor the 4x100 relay to state title for the third consecutive year. She placed seventh in the 200 and earned silver in the 4x200 relay. As a junior at the 2018 Class 4A state championships, she helped lead Cheyenne Mountain to its second straight team title. She plans to major in biology.
Anna and Kate Griffin, Colorado State University
The Griffin sisters are (non-identical) twins who enjoyed successful prep careers at different area high schools while playing a wide array of sports.
Anna recently graduated from Coronado High School, where she played volleyball and tennis. She was a defensive specialist/libero in volleyball and was a co-captain on last year’s team that advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament. While playing tennis, she was a three-time 4A state qualifier.
Kate graduated from The Colorado Springs School in May. She played basketball (she was fourth on the team in scoring last season with 5.8 points per game), tennis (third at the 2019 state tournament) and ran cross-country (she took 12th at the 2019 2A state cross-country meet). CSS does not have a golf team, so Kate played for Coronado, where she was sixth at the 2019 4A state tournament and 19th at the 2018 tournament.
Both girls were members of the National Honor Society.
The Griffin sisters will attend Colorado State in Fort Collins this fall, where they plan to study biosciences.
— Compiled by Danny Summers