Makeah Scippio, football, Colorado State University-Pueblo
Scippio, a 2020 Harrison High School graduate, is listed on the ThunderWolves website as an outside linebacker. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. As a prep, he helped the Panthers to back-to-back conference championships and a postseason victory in 2018. He totaled 64 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season for the Panthers and was named conference defensive player of the year. He was also a two-time all-conference pick at tight end. Scippio also competed in basketball and track. He plans to major in athletic training.
Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, football, South Dakota School of Mines
Westbrook-Sanchez III, a 2019 Harrison High School graduate, will be in his redshirt freshman season for the Hardrockers. He is listed as a quarterback. He enjoyed a stellar prep career for Harrison. As a senior, Westbrook-Sanchez led the Panthers to a 11 consecutive victories to begin the season. They lost in the Class 3A state quarterfinals to finish 11-1. He passed for 2,336 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception. He also rushed for 817 yards and team-best 19 touchdowns. He also played on the school’s basketball team. His senior season he averaged 11.7 points per game, which ranked second on the Panthers. Westbrook-Sanchez is majoring in electrical engineering.
— Compiled by Danny Summers