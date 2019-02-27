Luke Martin, basketball, Colorado Christian
Martin, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his freshman season for the Cougars. The 6-foot-8 Martin has played in 17 games, averaging 4.5 minutes per contest. He played a season-high 16 minutes against Dixie State. His season-highs for points is three (twice) and rebounds is two (twice). As a prep, Martin was a four-year starter for Cheyenne Mountain. As a senior, he averaged 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. As a junior, Martin averaged 14.4/7/3, and as a sophomore 11.1/7.7. As a junior, he helped Cheyenne Mountain to its first postseason win in three seasons by scoring nine points and grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds against Harrison.
Bret Helton, baseball, Pittsburgh Pirates organization
Helton, a 2012 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, is in his fifth season with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. A pitcher, Helton played for Double-A Altoona in the Eastern League in 2018, posting a 6-6 record with a 6.12 ERA. He was converted to a reliever, pitching in 35 games (one start). He had 45 strikeouts and 38 walks in 60.1 innings. Helton was the Pirates ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of the University of Utah. As a junior, the right-hander went 2-8 with a 5.72 ERA. As a prep, he helped Cheyenne Mountain to the 2011 Class 4A state championship. His father, Barry, played four years in the NFL and won two Super Bowls as a punter for the San Francisco 49ers.
- Compiled by Danny Summers