Kyle Leach, swimming, University of Missouri
Leach, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Tigers. As a freshman, he claimed All-America honorable mention accolades as part of the Tigers’ ninth-place 200-free relay at the NCAA Championships. He earned All-SEC second-team honors as a member of Mizzou’s second-place 800-meter freestyle relay at the SEC Championships. He swam season-best times of 20.05 seconds in the 50 free, 43.63 in the 100 free and 1:36.17 in the 200 free. He ranks seventh all-time at Mizzou in the 100 free (43.63). He enjoyed an outstanding prep career. He won the 2018 50 free and 100 free at the Class 4A state finals. As a junior he was the 4A 100-meeter butterfly state champion. As a sophomore, he claimed the state 4A 200 free title.
August Johnson, lacrosse, Air Force Academy
Johnson, a 2018 CMHS graduate, is in his sophomore season as a midfielder for the Falcons. He saw action in the team’s 14-13 season-opening victory over Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., but did not score or have any shots on goal. As a freshman, Johnson saw action in eight games with four starts before missing the rest of the season with an injury. He had three hat tricks on the season, including two four-goal games — at Canisius (March 2) and at Mercer (March 16). He had 10 ground balls on the season. As a prep, Johnson helped lead Cheyenne Mountain to the Class 4A 2018 state title, despite missing half the season due to injury. He played for coach Mike Page. Johnson is majoring in economics and management and is a member of Cadet Squadron 14.
Luke Martin, basketball, Colorado Christian University
Martin, a 2018 CMHS graduate, is in his sophomore season as a 6-foot-8 forward for the Cougars. He has played in all 19 of the team’s games, making three starts. He averaged 24 minutes per game in those starts. He scored a season-high 13 points in his start against Westminster on Jan. 18 in 26 minutes of action. In his start against Dixie State a day earlier, he pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds in 25 minutes. As a freshman, he saw action in 20 games, He played a season-high 23 minutes at Dixie State and had four assists. As a prep, he also played on the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ volleyball team in addition to being a four-year starter in basketball. As a senior, he averaged 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He had 16 rebounds in a game against Mitchell. Martin is majoring in business administration.
— Compiled by Danny Summers