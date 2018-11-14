JEREMY ALLGOOD, SOCCER, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES
Allgood, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his freshman season with the Hardrockers. A midfielder, he has appeared in 14 games (10 starts). He is averaging 45 minutes per match, with a season-high 94 against Metro State on Sept. 30. The Rockers are 2-13-3. Allgood enjoyed a solid prep career for The Vanguard School, where he went from his freshman through junior year. He was a three-year starter for Vanguard and made all-conference. He is majoring in applied biological sciences. He would like to be a physical therapist after high school. He said about playing soccer for Mines: “I am proud to be a member of this program because it will provide me an opportunity to play at a very high level of soccer, as well as getting to travel and play near home.”
CLAIRE ROSS, SOCCER, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ross, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is in her first season with the Bulldogs. A forward, she has not appeared in any matches this season for the Division I university and may be considered as a redshirt candidate. Ross enjoyed a stellar prep career. She was a two-sport star in soccer and track. She also ran track and helped the Indians win the state title in the 4x100 meter relay. She played club soccer for the Colorado Storm and coach Dave Kunitz. While in high school, she volunteered her time at local hospitals and soup kitchens. She is majoring in psychology.
-Compiled by Danny Summers