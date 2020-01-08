Jeremy Abbott, figure skater, Stars on Ice
Abbott, a 2004 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, skates with Stars on Ice and most recently performed in a show in Lake Placid, N.Y. On Dec. 30, Abbott joined several other world-class figure skaters for a show inside Herb Brooks Area at The Olympic Center. Also on the ice that night was Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists, six-time National Champions and two-time World Champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, four-time World and Canadian Champion Kurt Browning, U.S. Champion Ryan Bradley, Canadian Champion Nam Nguyen, U.S. Dance Medalists Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, and Canadian Dance Medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. Abbott was the 2008 Grand Prix Final champion, a two-time (2007, 2011) Four Continents bronze medalist, and a four-time (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014) U.S. National champion. He represented the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics, where he placed ninth, and at the 2014 Winter Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the team event.
Thomas Chaston, cross-country/track, Colorado State
Chaston, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, recently completed his redshirt freshman cross-country season for the Rams. He was the Mountain West Peak Athlete of the Week Award (Week of Oct. 14) and the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Week of Oct. 14). He placed 45th in the 8,000 meters at the Mountain West Championships. His top collegiate cross-country time in the 5,000 is 16:02.3 (altitude) and in the 8,000 is 24:34.5. He is considered a sophomore in track, where he specializes in the 800 and 1,500. He has a personal best time in the 800 of 2:01.95 and a PB in the 1,500 of 4:04.49). As a prep, Chaston finished seventh at the 2017 Class 4A state cross-country championships. He also competed at state in track.
