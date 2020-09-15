Jenny Smith, cross-country, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Smith, a 2016 graduate of The Vanguard School, finished eighth in the women’s division of the UCCS Rust Buster 5K on Sept. 4. She ran a time of 19 minutes, 21.1 seconds to score eight points for the Mountain Lions. UCCS won the dual meet over Fort Lewis, 17-46. The race was held at Monument Valley Park. Smith is a redshirt senior. As a junior, she made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll and ran in five meets. She finished the season recording personal record times in the 5K and 6K in back-to-back meets. She also runs track for UCCS, competing in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters
Walker Rudolph, cross-country, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Rudolph, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, finished eighth in the men’s division of the UCCS Rust Buster 8K on Sept. 4. He ran a time of 26 minutes, 45.9 seconds to earn eight points for the Mountain Lions. UCCS defeated Fort Lewis in the dual meet, 15-48. The race was held at Monument Valley Park. In 2019, Rudolph earned RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll honors and recorded a personal best 8K time in his first meet of the season, finishing the Rust Buster 37th overall in 26:24.2. He suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 28 at the Trevecca Nazarene D-II Showcase meet. Rudolph began his collegiate career at Colorado Mesa. He competed one year for the Mavericks. He finished 89th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in 2018. He ran a season-best 8K time of 27:01.4 at the Lewis Crossover.
— Compiled by Danny Summers