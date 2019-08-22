Garry Raymond, football, Yale
Raymond, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, is in his sophomore season as a tight end with the Division I FCS Bulldogs. He is studying economics. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, saw action in one game as a freshman as a tight end and long snapper. Raymond enjoyed an outstanding prep career. As a senior, he led the Indians in catches (30), yards (501) and touchdowns (5). He also competed in basketball and track and field. From an Air Force family, he moved 12 times and attended three high schools as a teen. Yale plays its season opener Sept. 21 at home (New Haven, Conn.) against Holy Cross.
Will Tibbitt, soccer, South Dakota School of Mines
Tibbitt, a 2016 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is in his junior season as a defender for the Rockers. As a red-shirt freshman, he averaged 40 minutes over 15 matches. He played a season-high 60 minutes against Montana State-Billings. Last season as a sophomore, he saw action in five games. He played a career-high 70 minutes against UCCS. Tibbitt is majoring in chemical engineering. He starred as a prep for the Indians. He started as a sophomore on the 2013 team that won the Class 4A state championship.