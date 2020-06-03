Garry Raymond, football, Yale University
Raymond, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is listed as a junior tight end on the Bulldogs’ football website. A 6-foot-6, 235-pound blocking tight end and long-snapper, Raymond saw action in seven games as a sophomore as Yale went 9-1. He did not have any receptions. As a freshman, he played in one game and saw action as a back-up tight end and long-snapper. Raymond comes from a military family and attended three high schools. He was at Cheyenne Mountain only as a senior. That season, he led the Indians in receptions (30), yards (501) and touchdowns (4). Raymond is majoring in economics.
Evan McConnell, soccer, South Dakota School of Mines
McConnell, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is listed on the Rockers soccer website as a junior forward. As a sophomore, he played in 16 games (11 starts), tallying two goals and one assist. He had a goal and assists in a 3-2 victory over Colorado Christian. He averaged 43 minutes per match. McConnell enjoyed a stellar prep career for the Indians. A team captain as a senior, he was second on the team in goals with nine while helping Cheyenne Mountain to a 9-5-2 record. As a junior, he scored five goals and five assists while helping the Indians to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He is majoring in biomedical engineering and his career goal is to be a radiologist.
— Compiled by Danny Summers