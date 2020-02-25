Elgin Fitzgerald, basketball coach, Cheyenne Mountain High School
Fitzgerald, a 2006 Palmer High School graduate, is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Indians. This winter, he directed Cheyenne Mountain to the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship. It was the first-ever PPAC title for the program since joining the league for the 2012-13 inaugural season. The 6-foot-9 Fitzgerald was an accomplished prep and college player. He played his senior season at Palmer with Reggie Jackson, who is now a starting guard with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. Fitzgerald earned a scholarship to Dartmouth, where he played in 76 games (22 starts) in three seasons from 2006-09. His head coach at Dartmouth was Terry Dunn, the current head coach at Sierra High School. Fitzgerald is married to Cayla Fitzgerald, the head girls’ basketball coach at Colorado Springs Christian School.
Duane Goldman, former head
wrestling coach, University of Indiana
Goldman, a 1981 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, lives in the Denver area and is a market specialist for a fitness company. In April 2018, Goldman retired as the head wrestling coach of the Indiana Hoosiers after 26 seasons. He coached three NCAA champions, five NCAA finalists, 30 All-Americans, 113 NCAA qualifiers, and had 13 teams place in the top-25 at the NCAA Championships. His students also excelled academically, evidenced by the program’s 21 Academic All-Americans and 140 Academic All-Big Ten selections during his tenure. Goldman was an accomplished wrestler. He was a two-time state champion at Cheyenne Mountain and former NCAA champion for the University of Iowa (190 pounds in 1986). He also was a three-time NCAA runner-up and four-time Big Ten champion. He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, University of Iowa Hall of Fame and Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Emily Chaston, track, Colorado State University
Chaston, a 2019 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her freshman season as a middle and distance runner with the Rams. On Feb. 8, she finished third in the mile (5 minutes, 22.20 seconds) at the Mountain Lion Open indoor meet at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Chaston is also a member of CSU’s cross country team, where she finished 31st overall at the Wyoming Invite to make her collegiate debut. She placed 8th in the UCCS Open 5K with a time of 18:42.1. Chaston had a solid prep career. A four-year varsity letter winner in cross country and track, she was a state participant in the 4x800 meters relay and 1,600 as a senior. She was also a National Honor Society Ambassador. Her older brother, Thomas, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, is in his redshirt freshman season with the CSU track team.
— Compiled by Danny Summers