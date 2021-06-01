Devin Dodson, baseball, Friends University (Wichita, Kan.)
Dodson, a 2020 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, recently completed his freshman season as a pitcher for the Falcons. He was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. The right-hander compiled a 5-2 record in 10 starts. He was second on the team in strikeouts with 58, including a career-high 11 against Sterling. Dodson began his collegiate career at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster but never played in a game. He enjoyed an outstanding prep career. As a junior, he was 8-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 10 games (8 starts). He struck out 64 in 49.1 innings. His senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August Johnson, lacrosse, Air Force Academy
Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, recently completed his junior season as a midfielder for the Falcons. He played in eight of the team’s 13 games, making five starts. Johnson scored 11 goals and added two assists. He also scored aa goals as a freshman in 2019. When he saw action in eight games (four starts). He had two four-goal games As a sophomore, he appeared in all seven games making four starts. Johnson is majoring in economics and management and is a member of Cadet Squadron 14.
Katelynn Ralston, softball, CSU-Pueblo
Ralston, a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, recently completed her freshman season as a pitcher/utility player for the ThunderWolves. She pitched in seven games and posted a 5.76 ERA in 20.2 innings. She went a season-high 6 2/3 innings in a win over Fort Lewis, while striking out six and not walking a batter. As a hitter, she batted an impressive .376 in 37 games. She belted six home runs to lead the team and had 37 RBIs to rank second on the club in that department. Ralston had a season-high four hits against Colorado School for the Mines, and a season-high four RBIs against the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She had a fantastic senior year in high school, batting .567 while posting a 14-8 record in the circle .