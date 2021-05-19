Daniel Carr, swimming, University of California - Berkeley
Carr, a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, recently completed his senior year for the Bears. He helped the men to a fourth consecutive Pac 12 team title. At the NCAA Division I finals, he won his first NCAA title in the 200-meter free relay, swimming the third leg in 18.51 seconds to help Cal set a school record (1:14.36). He captured All-America status in six events, including both backstroke events, the 200 individual medley and three relays. He totaled 25 individual points at NCAA Championships. He also placed fourth in the 200 back (1:38.63) with the nation’s fifth-fastest time, and he added two B-Final finishes in the 100 back (11th, 45.32) and 200 IM (13th, 1:42.73). He continued to be a key piece of the Bears’ relay success, helping Cal finish second in the 800 free relay (6:08.68) and third in the 200 medley relay (1:22.43).
Seth Fuqua, basketball, North Central University (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Fuqua, a 2019 graduate of The Vanguard School and resident of The Broadmoor area, was named the NCU Male Athlete of the Year. Fuqua, a 6-foot sophomore guard, led the Rams in scoring with 17.9 points per game. He also led the team in minutes played (32.5), field goals made (105), field goals attempted (245), 3-pointers attempted (104), free throws made (42), free throw percentage (.875), points (286) and assists (74). As a freshman, he appeared in 25 games and started seven while scoring 347 points, grabbing 81 rebounds, dishing out 39 assists and recording 28 steals. As a prep, Fuqua helped Vanguard to a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2019. He is third all-time in scoring in Colorado history. He is majoring in sports management.
Teresa Lacayo, lacrosse, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Lacayo, a 2016 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, recently completed her senior season as a defender/midfielder for the Lions. She played in all 12 games (eight starts), while recording two goals, five assists, 18 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. Lacayo began her collegiate career at Colorado State University. She graduated from there in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies. She scored 12 goals in 2019 and 2020 for the Rams. She tallied 24 goals and 13 assists in 17 games in 2018-2019 and was the team captain. Both of her brothers are Cheyenne Mountain alums and played college baseball.