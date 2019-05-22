DANIEL CARR, SWIMMING, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
Carr, a 2017 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, was named to the NCAA Academic All-American team as an honorable mention this spring. He helped Cal to the NCAA national championship on March 30 for the sixth time in school history. Carr took fifth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 39.33 seconds. He finished seventh in the 100 back (45.21). He was also part of the 200 medley relay team that took second place. As a freshman, Carr established himself as one of the nation’s best in the backstroke and earned All-America honors in four events. He also helped the Bears claim the 2018 Pac-12 team championship by placing third in the 200 back, seventh in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 IM. At Cheyenne Mountain, Carr won state championships in the 200 IM, 100 free, 50 free and 500 free. He holds varsity and pool records in the backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and IM.
AUGUST JOHNSON, LACROSSE, AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Johnson, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, played in seven games (four starts) this season for the Falcons. He scored 11 goals and added two assists on 20 shots on goal. He also added 10 ground balls. He had a season-high four goals twice against Canisius and Mercer. He scored three goals against Detroit Mercy. The Falcons went 10-5. Johnson plans to major in economics and management. He shined as a prep for Cheyenne Mountain. A year ago, he led the Indians to the program’s first-ever Class 4A state championship, scoring two goals in the title game against Alexander Dawson.
- Compiled by Danny Summers