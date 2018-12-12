DANIEL CARR, SWIMMING, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
Carr, a 2017 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Golden Bears. Carr had a standout freshman year, established himself as one of the nation’s best in the backstroke, earning All-America honors in four events. He swam the leadoff backstroke leg on Cal’s 200 medley relay that set an American record at the 2018 NCAA Championships. He put the Bears in front with a split of 20.85 seconds and teamed with Connor Hoppe, Justin Lynch and Ryan Hoffer to finish in a time of 1:21.88 that eclipsed the previous American record of 1:22.40 owned by the 2015 Cal team of Ryan Murphy, Chuck Katis, Justin Lynch and Tyler Messerschmidt. He made an immediate mark on the Cal record books, swimming to a season-best time of 45.24 in the 100 back, which ranks third in school history. He also ranks fourth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:39.29. He helped the Bears claim the 2018 Pac 12 team championship by placing third in the 200 back, seventh in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 IM. As a prep, he won state championships in the 200 IM, 100 free, 50 free and 500 free. He intends to pursue business as his field of study at Cal.
CAROLINE LEWIS-STIEGLITZ, SWIMMING, NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
Lewis-Stieglitz, a 2016 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her junior season with the Aqualopers. She ranks in the school’s top 10 all-time in the 200 Fly (2nd/2 minutes, 7.43 seconds), 100 Fly (4th/1:01.15) and 200 Individual Medley (9th/2:20.56). As a sophomore she was first in the 200 fly (2:17.43) and placed 19th overall (18th in prelims) at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. She was one of two Aqualopers to swim on four relay teams at RMAC’s, and was the lead for the 400 free foursome. As a freshman, she led UNK in the 100 and 200 fly, and the 200 IM. At the RMAC Championships, she swam on four relay teams and anchored the 200 free foursome. As a senior at Cheyenne Mountain, she qualified for the state meet in the 100 free, 100 fly, 200 medley and 400 free relays.
- Compiled by Danny Summers