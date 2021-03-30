CLAIRE ROSS, SOCCER, UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Ross, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her sophomore season as a forward for the Rams. The only match she has appeared in was Feb. 21 against the University of Connecticut, in which she logged 16 minutes. Ross began her collegiate career at Mississippi State. She was on the team in 2018 but did not see any action. She transferred to Rhode Island in 2019 and appeared in 13 games, making one start. She had one shot on goal against Wagner and two shots against Dayton. She chose to transfer to Rhode Island over Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Denver, Colorado State, Loyola Marymount and Colorado College. She is majoring in kinesiology with plans of becoming a doctor.
Laney Swan, volleyball, Colorado College
Swan, a 2017 graduate of Colorado Springs School, is in her senior season as a rightside hitter for the Tigers. She has played in 18 sets over seven games and has 16 kills and two blocks. She recorded a season-high five kills against the University of Dallas on Feb. 27. Swan has been a huge contributor to the program during her career. As a sophomore she appeared in 85 sets. During her junior year, she played in 60 sets. She was a member of the Southern Collegiate Conference honor roll each season. Swan enjoyed a stellar prep career at CSS, earning three varsity letters as a setter, outside hitter and rightside hitter. She was a team captain during her final two seasons. She helped the Kodiaks finish third at the state tournament as a senior and fifth in both 2014 and 2015. Her father, Rick, is the head coach of the Colorado College volleyball team.
Michael Ellis, baseball, Webster University (St. Louis, Mo.)
Ellis, a 2020 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is in his freshman season as a first baseman/pitcher with the Gorloks. Webster competes at the Division III level in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Ellis has appeared in four games as a first baseman. He struck out in his only at bat and has made five putouts in five chances defensively. Ellis enjoyed an outstanding prep career. He lettered in baseball for four years and also played basketball for two years and football for one year. He earned first-team all-state honors in baseball his sophomore and junior years. His senior season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his career, he recorded a 3.14 ERA and hit over .350. He is majoring in business management.
Alanna Rizzo, broadcaster
Rizzo, a 1993 graduate of Sierra High School, Rizzo resigned from her position as a broadcaster with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in January. She was with the organization since 2013. In an interview with The Los Angeles Daily News in February, she chronicled how she faced unwelcome advances from several Dodgers players during her time with the team. Rizzo is engaged to former Colorado Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta. Rizzo founded Guidry’s Guardian Foundation in 2019, an organization for animals in need. GGF creates awareness and provides financial assistance to individuals and organizations providing shelter, medical care, fostering and adoptive services for animals in need. The organization is 100% donation based. Rizzo was a successful prep athlete at Sierra, participating in track and cross country. She was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Colorado. Prior to working for the Dodgers, Rizzo was a sports anchor for CBS stations in Wichita Falls, Texas and Madison, Wisc. She worked at MLB Network before joining the Dodgers.
— Compiled by Danny Summers