Cat Wright, swimming, University of Alabama
Wright, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her sophomore season with the Crimson Tide. She specializes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. Wright had a solid freshman campaign: She competed in the 200 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke at the SEC Championships. She took top honors in the 200 IM at the Auburn Invite, and also scored third in the 200 butterfly. Wright finished in the top five in several other invites. As a prep. Wright was the CHSAA Class 4A Swimmer of the Year in 2017. She was a state record holder as part of the 400 freestyle relay. She was also a state champion in the 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. She is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Seth Fuqua, basketball, North Central University
Fuqua, a 2019 Vanguard graduate, is in his freshman season as a shooting guard with the Rams. The school is located in Minneapolis. North Central plays at the Division III level and is a member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Fuqua has played in all seven of the team’s games (through Nov. 26). He started his first game Nov. 23 against Emmaus and scored a season-high 27 points in 24 minutes. He was 10-of-20 on field-goal attempts, including 3-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. For the season, Fuqua is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. As a prep, Fuqua helped Vanguard to the Class 3A state championship game last winter. He scored more than 2,000 points in his high school career.
— Compiled by Danny Summers