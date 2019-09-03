Carly Fetters, soccer, University of Northern Colorado
Fetters, a 2019 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her first season as a defender for the Bears. She wears jersey No. 30.
Fetters is just four months removed from helping Cheyenne Mountain win the Class 4A state championship. She scored seven goals and added seven assists for the Indians who won the title as a No. 22 seed. As a junior, she scored six goals and added six assists.
Fetters is the granddaughter of former Cheyenne Mountain football coach Carl Fetters. He won more than 200 games as a head coach and was the first-ever inductee into the Cheyenne Mountain Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
Carl served as an assistant coach at Colorado State University-Pueblo for nine seasons and was on the staff of the 2014 NCAA Division II national championship team. Carl is also in the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Ellie Gubser, volleyball, Colorado State University
Gubser, a 2017 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her junior season as an opposite hitter for the Rams.
The 6-foot-4 Gubser played in 54 sets last fall and had 37 kills. She appeared in 20 matches, making 14 starts. She started and floored a career-high seven kills at Colorado and put up a season-best four blocks at San Diego State.
As a freshman, she appeared in just one match, playing the last two sets against No. 15 Florida State. She recorded two kills in three attempts, while also tallying two digs and two blocks — one solo.
Gubser had a solid prep career, helping Cheyenne Mountain to the Class 4A state title and a league championship in 2015. She earned 2016 First Team All-Pikes Peak Athletic Conference honors and was named to the Indian Invitational All-Tournament team.
She was a two-year team captain was an AP Scholar with Distinction in 2016 and a four-time honor roll recipient.
Tyler Anderson, football, South Dakota School of Mines
Anderson, a 2018 Harrison High School graduate, is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman for the Hardrockers.
Anderson (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) is majoring in civil engineering.
Anderson enjoyed a stellar prep career. He was a three-time letterman and helped the Panthers to playoff appearances in 2015 and 2017. He was a team captain, team MVP and all-conference during his time at Harrison.
He has served as a youth football coach for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Mines was 5-6 in 2018. The Rockers play in the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
— Compiled by Danny Summers