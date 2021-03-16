Canyon Barry, basketball, Iowa Wolves
Barry, a 2012 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is in his third season with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League. The Wolves are affiliated with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. The 6-foot-6 Barry was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., but grew up in Colorado Springs. Two of his high school teammates had colorful post-prep careers. Ghassan Nehme played basketball for Division I Farleigh Dickinson and played in an NCAA Tournament game. Bret Helton played professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Barry played collegiately at College of Charleston and then University of Florida as a graduate transfer. He majored in physics at Charleston and studied nuclear engineering at Florida. On his Wolves’ website bio, Canyon lists surfing as his favorite sport other than basketball. In 14 games (including three starts) this season, the guard is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 27 minutes. He is the son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry. Rick led the Golden State Warriors to the 1975 NBA Championship. Rick and Canyon share a lot in common, including shooting free throws underhanded. Canyon was a career 80.8 percent free-throw shooter in college. Rick’s career .880 free throw percentage ranks first in American Basketball Association history. At the time of his retirement in 1980, his .900 percentage was the best of any NBA player in history. All five of Rick’s sons have played professional basketball: Canyon, Brent, Drew, Jon and Scooter. Rick lives in the Broadmoor area and used to do a national sports radio show from his basement.
Joey Geisz, tennis, Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.)
Geisz, a 2020 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his freshman season with the Thunder. In the season opener against Lake Forest on March 5, he played No. 1 doubles with Anderson Park. The duo earned an 8-3 victory against the Lake Forest tandem of Oleksyi Vyshyvanyuk and Chase Garber. Geisz also played No. 4 singles and topped Lake Forest’s Zach Cho 6-0, 6-3. Geisz was a four-year starter for the Indians and was a key member of Cheyenne Mountain’s 2019 Class 4A state championship team. He was the fourth sibling in his family to have a successful prep career. The four – which also includes Will, Chelsey and Danny — helped the school’s boys’ and girls’ teams to win five state titles and four individual state championships. Their mother, Laurie, won a pair of state individual championships as a Cheyenne Mountain student-athlete in the 1980s and helped the girls team win a state team championship in 1986.
Jamarkus Brown, hospital corpsman, United States Navy
Brown, a 2016 Sierra High School graduate and former football and basketball player for his alma mater, recently returned from an 11-month deployment aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. A petty officer 3rd Class, Brown is a hospital corpsman aboard the carrier. As a hospital corpsman, Brown is responsible for taking care of the ship’s staff and medical readiness. “My favorite part of the job is learning new skills and information on the job,” Brown said in a Navy press release upon his return. Brown and the crew of Nimitz embarked aboard the aircraft carrier for a nearly month-long sequester last April in its homeport of Bremerton, Wash. The Nimitz then departed to the waters off the coast of Southern California to be joined by the rest of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) for integrated training prior to deploying June 8, 2020. Throughout deployment, NIMCSG steamed 87,300 nautical miles and embarked Carrier Air Wing 17 completed more than 10,599 sorties and 24,317 flight hours. NIMCSG completed multiple dual carrier operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet with Ronald Reagan and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups, and conducted cooperative deployments with the Indian and Australian navies. The ships also participated in multinational Exercise Malabar 2020 with Japan, Australia and India. Brown’s grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War.