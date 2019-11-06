Canyon Barry, basketball, Iowa Wolves
Barry, a 2012 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in his third professional season. At last check, he was a member of the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League. Barry was undrafted out of college after playing for the College Of Charleston (2012-16) and Florida (2016-17). In 105 career college games (70 for Charleston and 35 for Florida), he scored 1,292 points for a 12.3 per game average. He was named the 2017 SEC Sixth Man of the Year as Florida’s second-leading scorer while coming off the bench in all but one appearance. He was enrolled in graduate studies in nuclear engineering at Florida. He was a three-time Academic All-American, earning first-team honors in 2016 and 2017 and second-team recognition in 2015. He shoots free throws underhanded like his famous father, Rick Barry, a member of the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Rick led the Golden State Warriors to the 1975 NBA championship. Rick holds the distinction of being the only player to lead the NCAA, ABA and NBA in scoring, and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in history by the NBA in 1996. Canyon’s four older brothers also all played Division I basketball.
Steve Johnson, senior portfolio manager, SVB Asset Management (SAM)
Johnson, a 2006 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is working for the San Francisco Bay Area firm where he and his team are responsible for the overall strategy, security selection and risk management of client portfolios. Johnson had an interesting prep and collegiate athletic career. He was a forward for the Duke University basketball team and was a member of the Blue Devils’ 2010 National Championship team. He joined the team as a walk-on as a freshman in 2006. He played in 21 career games for Duke, including 14 his senior season. He scored seven career points for the Blue Devils and appeared in one NCAA tournament game. As a prep, he earned four letters in basketball, and three in track and field. He was a second team all-state selection and league MVP after averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior. Johnson was the state high-jump champion as a senior. Today, he is an avid beach volleyball player, runner and is seriously into CrossFit. He also plays in adult basketball leagues.
