Ellie Gubser, volleyball, Colorado State University
Gubser, a 2017 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her sophomore season with the Rams. An opposite hitter, Gubser played in just one match (two sets) last season, recording two kills, two digs and a block. She was a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete in 2017 and was named Mountain West Academic All-Conference. Gubser enjoyed a very productive prep career while also playing club for Colorado Juniors. She helped lead Cheyenne Mountain to a Class 4A state title in 2015. She earned 2016 First Team All-Pikes Peak Athletic Conference honors and was named to the Indian Invitational All-Tournament team. A two-year team captain, she was an AP Scholar with Distinction in 2016 and a four-time honor roll recipient. She is majoring in biology.
-Compiled by Danny Summers