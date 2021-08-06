Three neglected dogs are on their way to recovery after Colorado Springs residents raised thousands for their medical care in just 24 hours or so.
An anonymous tip led animal law enforcement officers to check on Max and Aurora, two extremely emaciated boxer mixes, and Athena, a skinny Catahoula mix, on Monday. After speaking with an officer, the family who owned the dogs willingly surrendered them, said Gretchen Pressley, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
"The family agreed that they had not been giving the best care," she said.
In addition to emaciation, Max is suffering from a skin condition and open wounds from where he was scratching, she said.
The owners face two counts of cruelty to animals, misdemeanors that can result in fines or imprisonment, Pressley said.
After sharing the dogs' story on Facebook and local media on Thursday, the society had received $3,085 for the dogs' medical care by 5 p.m. Friday. Pressley couldn't say if it would be enough to cover their medical bills, but any extra will go to help other medical cases, she said.
The three rescued dogs are among about 5,000 medical rehabilitation cases that the Humane Society sees each year, Pressley said. Medical cases can include animals that suffered neglect or were in accidents, such as those hit by cars, she said.
The three dogs are expected to make a full recovery, although it may take some time and the Humane Society has yet to determine what is causing Max's skin condition, she said.
The Humane Society encourages members of the public to report animal neglect and cruelty cases by calling 719-302-8798.
"The community is our eyes and ears out there," Pressley said.
To donate, visit the HSPPR Facebook page.
