Editor's note: All Pikes Peak Library District locations are currently closed due to coronavirus precautions and the March 18 Community Conversation mentioned below has been postponed. Check with ppld.org for updates.
The weather’s slowly warming and I’m happier each time I walk outside.
I know it’s foolish to believe it will stick around — we’re surely due for one or two more big snows. But something about the world reawakening after winter makes me eager to rush outside and explore.
Adventuring teaches us so much about the unfamiliar and about ourselves. What an amazing opportunity we have to submerge ourselves into the unique, strange and mysterious.
Pikes Peak Library District has expanded your options for adventure in your community. The Pikes Peak Culture Pass launched March 2. Now, you can access seven fantastic cultural institutions in the Pikes Peak region for free. All you need is your library card.
Anyone 12 years old and up with a library card can access seven different museums and attractions in El Paso County. Sites you can visit include the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Space Foundation Discovery Center, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Money Museum, and Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.
These free admission passes are available for check out, similar to how you check out an eBook or other electronic resource. You can start by heading to ppld.org/culturepass to visit the online reservation page and book a pass up to 30 days in advance. Then print your confirmation, which works as a ticket, directly from home or at any PPLD Library location.
While this is an exciting new addition to your library card’s features, there are many ways to explore your community offered as a benefit for PPLD cardholders. If you’re looking for travel suggestions and advice, our staff can help you find the answer to any question you may have, and our collection of travel guides is at your fingertips. You can also use our State Park Pass to explore Colorado’s beautifully preserved areas. Plus, each book in our collection holds a world of its own, just waiting to be explored.
But sometimes, you’re looking less for a solo adventure, and more of a way to connect with what’s around you. We’re excited to be offering new opportunities for these experiences, too.
This year, PPLD launched a new series of events called Community Conversations. The intent of these monthly events is to invite the public to discuss current events and issues impacting the Pikes Peak region. We want to promote civil dialogue and greater understanding of different perspectives within our community.
From 6 — 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, we’ll host our third of these events at the Meadows Park Community Center. We’ll discuss urban renewal in the Stratton Meadows and Ivywild neighborhoods with a panel of local experts. A full list of topics, with some dates and locations to be determined, can be found at ppld.org/communityconversations.
So, whether you’re looking to get away by yourself or with friends, or you’re looking to better connect with your neighbors, a library card is your key. Make sure you’re armed with a PPLD card to experience the adventures waiting for you in our community.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.