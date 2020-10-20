Head westward on U.S. 24 to the stoplight in Cascade. Turn left on Fountain Avenue but keep right after about .5 miles to continue on Chipita Park Road. After about 1.25 miles, turn left on Picabo Road, continue for about a half-mile, then turn left on dirt Mountain Road to reach the small trailhead parking area on the right side. If the lot is full, an alternate parking option is to return to Chipita Park Road, park along the road and hike the half-mile to the trailhead.
A sign with an artistic flair marks the beginning of the Mount Esther Trail, which is also part of the larger Ring the Peak trail system. For the first mile, the steep terrain climbs about 1,000 feet, switchbacking up the ridge through some rocky areas. This section of trail is well-maintained and fortified with many wooden steps. At the top of the ridge, hikers can scramble up some rock outcrops for a rewarding view of Ute Pass to the north and Rampart Range to the east.
Continue on the trail as the terrain flattens and passes through lovely and expansive meadows. Keep an eye out for a trail intersection and keep to the right. The left fork trail descends for about .75 miles to the Crowe Gulch picnic area on the Pikes Peak Highway. Continue strolling through the meadow along the right fork, meandering through some aspen groves and eventually entering Douglas-fir and Ponderosa Pine forest.
Stay along the main route following the Ring the Peak trail markers. About a mile beyond the Crowe Gulch intersection, the trail reaches a utility road and continues on as Ring the Peak trail, but that is where this route ends at about 2 miles from the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.