When renovations are complete, Bakhita Mountain Home in Colorado Springs will welcome adult women transitioning from human trafficking, helping to heal their trauma through therapy and life-enhancing skills.
It will be a haven, a secure residential community where they can transition back to self-sufficiency and successfully reintegrate into society.
But the first step in these women’s journeys begins with a walk.
On May 16, the nonprofit will host its inaugural Virtual Walk for Survivors to help raise the $190,000 needed to remodel the 6,000-square-foot building leased from Penrose St. Francis Health Services and the Catholic Health Initiative of Colorado, said Rose Ann Barmann, a founding member of Bakhita Mountain Home and treasurer on the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Residents are encouraged to support the fundraising efforts by hiking or walking one mile — around their home, in their neighborhood or at a nearby park, while taking care to social distance — and donate any amount to Bakhita Mountain Home renovation efforts. All proceeds will benefit the home.
Registration is free and is now open through May 15 at runsignup.com/Race/CO/Monument/WalkforSurvivors.
Participants are also encouraged to share their efforts on social media by taking photos on their walk and tagging @bakhitamountainhome on Facebook and Instagram, and @BakhitaMountain on Twitter, using the hashtag #bakhitawalkforsurvivors.
WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING?
As defined by The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 and its reauthorizations, human trafficking is sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age; or the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.
Until 2000 with the passage of the TVPA, human trafficking in the United States was legal.
It “is a dark evil … as old as Moses. We always think that it’s everyplace but the United States,” Barmann, a Benedictine sister, said.
Board member Lourdes Leather pointed to education as one way to combat the problem. “More education needs to happen. There are millions (of people) around the world who experience (human trafficking), but we tend to ignore it because we don’t think it could happen to us,” Leather said.
With Interstate 25 running through El Paso County and the proximity of Colorado Springs, the Tri-Lakes area and Teller County to Denver and Interstate 70, Colorado’s Front Range communities are “frequent hotspots for traffickers,” Leather said. “They’re stopping in Colorado Springs and Denver, picking up boys and girls” and forcing them into trafficking operations.
In December 2016, Colorado Springs Police Detective Elli Reid told a group at UCHealth that area police were “staying busy in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
“The potential victims are … here: young runaways, the physically abused, the homeless and the forsaken, all targets for those who prey on the vulnerable by offering a rough security in exchange for servitude. The trade bustles in the motels, massage parlors, brothels and strip clubs that dot any urban area.” She added that human trafficking often hides in plain sight and is present on the streets and in schools and neighborhoods.
According to statistics provided by the Human Trafficking Hotline, 853 total cases of human trafficking have been reported in Colorado between Dec. 7, 2007 and June 30, 2019. In that time, Colorado has seen a reported 839 “high” cases, those which “contain a high level of indicators of human trafficking.”
Data from 2019 shows that there were 225 contacts to the hotline from Colorado for the year, as of June 30, 2019; and 102 human trafficking cases reported. There were 37 high indicators of human trafficking victims and survivors identified in 2019, 160 moderate indicators (“moderate” cases contain several indicators of human trafficking, or resemble common trafficking scenarios but lack core details of force, fraud, or coercion) and 67 calls to the hotline from victims and survivors.
And those numbers are often underreported.
“It’s hard to get (trafficking) reported and the numbers we (have) are likely fewer than the actual cases,” Barmann said. “The other part of it is that the survivors think it’s their fault. They feel shame. They feel as though something is wrong with them, that they are worthless or that they deserved it.”
“(Human trafficking) is a huge pandemic … and it can happen anywhere. It could happen in your own home or your own community and you would never know,” Leather said.
HOW BAKHITA MOUNTAIN HOME WILL HELP
When a group of women in Colorado Springs learned of human trafficking in the area, they decided to fight back. An ecumenical group of Benedictine and Franciscan sisters, laywomen and female survivors of human trafficking began meeting in January 2018 to “discern how they could provide therapeutic resources for women survivors of human trafficking,” an informational brochure on Bakhita Mountain Home states.
The residential community for adult women, aged 18 and older and who are survivors of human trafficking, was named in honor of Saint Josephine Bakhita, the patron saint of those trapped in the slavery of human trafficking.
When it opens, the nonprofit Bakhita Mountain Home will be the first residential community of its kind in Colorado, providing opportunities for human trafficking persons to heal and become empowered. Currently, plans involve providing a home in Colorado Springs to meet the needs of five women, Barmann said. The Edition has made the decision not to disclose the location of the home to protect the privacy of its future residents.
“They will not be court-ordered, and they will not be coming out of prison. These women will make a covenant that they know what the two-year program is and that they want to be a part of it,” she said.
Part of the rehabilitation program includes a track for physical, mental and social education. The community will “provide safe and sufficient space for privacy, community building, therapy, exercise, cooking, dining and gardening. It will enable leisure activities, reflection and communing with nature,” an informational brochure states.
“The driver for the founders of this program is our great respect and reverence for the dignity of human life,” Barmann said. “This is a life issue.”
Outside of its upcoming walk for survivors, Bakhita Mountain Home is accepting donations to help meet its projected $2.5 million operating costs over the next 10 years. To donate, visit bakhitamountainhome.org/donate.