A Native American youth leadership summit at Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia, partly organized by members of the tribes of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, brought together then Castle View High School student Mackenzie Boyd and other youth to compare differences and overlapping similarities in their lives.
That was the beginning of a partnership that has been making a difference in one vital way — by addressing period poverty.
“Period poverty refers to a lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities and adequate education. This widespread issue affects an estimated 500 million people worldwide. Those experiencing period poverty may have mental health challenges and physical health risks. They may also miss school or work and have low self-esteem,” states Medical News Today.
The nonprofit Project: Distributing Dignity was launched by Mackenzie Boyd and her mom, Kara Boyd, in 2019, while Mackenzie was a high school senior, “with the ultimate goal of creating a sense of community between students on and off the reservation,” its mission states. With the help of an extensive step-by-step workbook from the Community Resource Center in Denver, Boyd established a board of directors and the ability for donors to get a tax write-off.
At the youth summit, she’d heard that a lot of young women on the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwest South Dakota didn’t have access to menstrual products and, “it was a wake up moment,” said Boyd who is currently in her sophomore year at Colorado College. Her desire to help grew after that and during years of volunteering on the reservation, where 97% of the population lives below the federal poverty line, according to Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation.
Another big realization for Boyd came during an interaction with Darla Black, a then elected-leader of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. When the two met, Boyd shared some about her own experience with a Traumatic Brain Injury when she was 12. Her recovery was a winding journey that held challenges and sometimes discouragement. She relates that while talking with Black she realized that, “My brain’s not going to be the same, but I can work around the gaps that I have in my cognitive function. I realized I could do a lot of things (I wanted to in life), so why not try?”
“It was a big moment of feeling more connected to the earth,” Boyd says. Now a geology major, she is considering going into studying water quality issues. An associated problem with period poverty, especially with reusable products, is limited to no access to clean water.
PDD’s website, projectdistributingdignity.org, says it has so far delivered over 80,000 products to 750 students at five schools on the reservation. Partnering with schools, driving to deliver in-person, and using Amazon deliveries to the reservation’s post office boxes help the nonprofit meet its ongoing goal of, “A period should not be a barrier to a student’s education.”
It can, in fact, be just that. Without necessary supplies, women may stay home from school during their “moon” and therefore miss out on whole sections of school curriculum, fall behind and eventually drop out.
The reservation school dropout rate is over 70%, according to Re-Member, “an independent, nonprofit organization working with the Oglala Lakota Nation on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.”
Although the organization also states on its website that, “Verified and accurate statistics can be hard to come by on the reservation, and only paint a partial picture of the realities endured by the residents of the communities on Pine Ridge. Likewise, statistics do not capture the vibrant culture, talented artists, hopeful young people, and the many individuals and organizations committed to building a better today — and tomorrow across the reservation.”
Boyd shares that COVID made it more difficult to get funding, and that PDD started up efforts again recently. PDD also got involved during one of their last supply drives and deliveries with securing sweatpants and sports bras for residents of the reservation’s domestic abuse shelter.
“I really want to be listening to the community’s needs and hear what’s going on. I come from a very privileged background so I don’t know sometimes about things,” Boyd says.
However, drawing on her own experience with a life challenge has given Boyd perspective. She says she wants to, “Let the girls know that I understand they have dreams and want to do something with their life. And they have that one barrier… I hope they feel a little bit cared for and that someone recognizes they are in a difficult situation.”