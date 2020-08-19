By Joe LaFleur
The closest wilderness area to Colorado Springs is Lost Creek and worthy of a visit before summer is over, but this route also makes an ideal fall colors hike.
Head west on U.S. 24 for about 40 miles, and just past Lake George turn right on County Road 77/Tarryall Road. Head northward for about 15 miles to the Twin Eagles Trailhead at 8,500 feet on the right/east side. Park outside the campground ($3 fee) and walk to the back to access the southern trailhead for the Brookside-McCurdy Trail.
Head uphill on the trail to an old road and bear left on the road, which soon turns back into a trail, and stick to the main route heading north and east for about two miles to the junction with Hankins Pass Trail. In this section, hikers will catch a glimpse to the northeast of the Lake Park destination area amid lofty rock outcrops at 11,000 feet.
A gorgeous mountain meadow sprawls along the north side of the trail with unusual rock formations in the distance that are typical of the Lost Creek landscape. Bear right at the junction and begin a series of steep switchbacks that wind southward for about .75 miles to the junction with Lizard Rock Trail. Bear left and head eastward on the well defined trail for about 1.5 miles to Hankins Pass and some nice flat areas for a break.
From the Pass head northward on the signed Lake Park Trail, winding up some more switchbacks. Along the Lake Park ridge vistas open on all sides and you pass through an odd stunted aspen woodland before reaching the beautiful open Lake Park area, where a lake once existed.
Continue northward then westward down a steep ridge, reconnecting with the Brookside-McCurdy Trail after about 4.25 miles from Hankins Pass. Bear left, heading southward through extensive aspen groves for about 2.75 miles when hikers return to the end of the loop segment at the Hankins Pass Trail intersection. Bear right, retracing your steps westward for about two miles back to the parking area.
Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.