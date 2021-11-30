Head to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, Dec. 9, for a big dose of holiday magic at the fantastic Electric Moonlight event. This adults-only, all-inclusive party offers food, fun and festivity at the happiest venue in Colorado Springs. Even the biggest Scrooge will get into the holiday spirit.
Travel up Cheyenne Mountain to this winter wonderland night-on-the-town. Spectacular views of the twinkling city lights of Colorado Springs spread below across the horizon. The Mountaineer Sky Ride (as long as the weather cooperates) will be available for a nominal charge.
As the name of the event indicates, the main attraction at Electric Moonlight is, of course, the lights. Over 60 light sculptures, larger-than-life inflatable animals, and synchronized light displays will shimmer around every bend along the paths of the 50-acre property. Guests will delight in this visual treat while strolling through the zoo as dusk melts into darkness.
Select exhibits open during the event include Waters Edge: Africa, African Rift Valley, Asian Highlands, and Scutes Family Gallery. Guests can interact with animal favorites including elephants, rhinos, and hippos. Feeding the giraffes some special treats is always a favorite activity that will be available.
A holiday event is not complete without a visit to Santa, and at Electric Moonlight, the jolly old elf has his own Safari Lodge.
Guests can whisper in his ear what they really wish for the holiday season, as well as take memorable photos and selfies.
Local musicians will set the mood around the zoo grounds, offering live entertainment for the listening and/or dancing pleasure of guests.
All food and beverage samplings are included in the ticket price. From cocktails through dessert, a wide variety of delectables to please any palate will be offered; including lots of comfort food for warming up on a cold night. Examples of the more than 25 restaurant and beverage partners include libations and beverages from Cheers Liquor, Goat Patch Brewing Co., Kangaroo Coffee, and Downslope Distilling. Tidbits and tasty samplings will be available from Cheese Haus, Stellina Pizza Cafe, Scratch Mobile Kitchen, and many other local eateries. A variety of sweet treats will be on hand from Sasquatch Cookies, Icing on the Cake, and Sugarplum Cake Shoppe.
Visitors are encouraged to bundle up depending on how low the mercury is predicted to drop on the evening of the event. There will be ample opportunity to warm up by the outdoor portable heaters while strolling about the grounds enjoying the lights. All food/drink/music stations are located indoors. Guests can duck in and out of buildings to grab samples of beverages and food while warming up cold noses, hands and feet, if needed.
This once-a-year fundraiser is a fantastic way to support not only zoo animal care, improvements, and operations, but also to contribute to all-important wildlife conservation in a big way. All food and drink samples are generously donated by the event vendors.
Guests to Electric Moonlight will enjoy multitasking at this all-in-one cocktail party, dinner out, concert, and chance to mingle with the animals under velvet skies.