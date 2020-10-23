The El Pomar Foundation on Friday announced that its Wildland Fire Fund has granted a combined $50,000 to support the American Red Cross chapters of Southeastern, Northern, Western Colorado and the Mile High Area in their efforts to shelter, feed and otherwise provide volunteer support to people displaced by the state’s recent wildfires.
Currently, 14% of the national Red Cross shelter population resides in Colorado, displaced by the Cameron Peak, CalWood, Lefthand Canyon and East Troublesome Fires. Nearly 200 Red Cross personnel across the state are supporting these individuals and helping shelter them in hotels, evacuation centers and non-congregate shelters. As of Friday afternoon, the fires are not contained, and additional evacuations may be necessary.
The Red Cross efforts include providing travel, meals and shelter for disaster relief workers, food, shelter and sleeping/comfort kits for displaced families, and vital support systems such as an online Volunteer Connection portal and emergency vehicle deployment to aid in support operations.
“Since the Wildland Fire Fund was established, El Pomar has been pleased to be able to deploy emergency funding in a number of critical situations,” said President and CEO Kyle Hybl. “2020 has presented an unprecedented challenge to those assisting firefighting efforts, which are exacerbated by the pandemic, and we’re gratified to be able to provide support to affected individuals where it’s so urgently needed.”
Started in 2002, El Pomar Foundation’s Wildland Fire Fund assists with the immediate emergency needs of volunteer fire fighting agencies and first responders throughout the Colorado. Since the Fund's inception, it has addressed the needs of volunteer firefighters and first responders across the state, including during the Black Forest, South Fork and Lake George fires, and more recently supported the National Forest Foundation with reforestation efforts following the Grizzly Creek Fire. More information about the Wildland Fire Fund can be found at elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomars-funds/.
Donations to American Red Cross for western wildfire relief can be made at redcross.org/donate/western-wildfires-donations.html/.
Based in Colorado Springs, El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937.