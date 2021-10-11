Three nonprofit organizations and four individuals were selected by El Pomar Foundation as the recipients of the 2021 Awards for Excellence and recognized in a ceremony at The Broadmoor Oct. 1.
The organizations honored were History Colorado, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Each organization received a $30,000 grant for their work in supporting the people of Colorado.
The individuals honored for their lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the nonprofit sector were Peggy Shivers, Renny Fagan and Tim Foster, each of whom received a $10,000 grant to be directed to a nonprofit of his/her choice. Tom Osborne was recognized with an award for a lifetime of service to Colorado’s sports sector, presented posthumously in June during a community celebration of his life. The Sports Corporation received a grant for $10,000 in his honor.
“We are honored each year to recognize outstanding organizations and individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Colorado and stand out as supreme examples of what it means to serve our communities,” said El Pomar President and CEO Kyle H. Hybl. “On behalf of El Pomar’s Trustees and staff, we applaud them for their work in support of the well-being of the people of Colorado.”
Tom Osborne was posthumously recognized with the Lifetime Achievement in Sport Trustee Award. He served in many roles in the sporting world, including president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, founder of the Big Sky Games in Montana, executive director and president of the National Congress of State Games and four years on the Executive Committee for the U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for The Broadmoor World Arena, Visit Colorado Springs and The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — both as chairman and vice chairman. Osborne was a major force in the region’s sports community, bringing countless athletes, events and experiences to Colorado Springs.
Peggy Shivers was awarded with the Excellence in Arts and Culture Trustee Award. She is an accomplished opera singer, with accomplishments including her selection by Duke Ellington as the featured soloist in his Sacred Concert II. In addition, she worked in the public school system, developed programs in Spain to support dyslexic children and those in need of a crisis line and helped create the Shivers African American Historical and Cultural Collection at the Pikes Peak Library District to address the lack of information about African American history in Colorado Springs. The Shivers Fund at PPLD has also been established to ensure that funds will be available to maintain the collection for years to come and to support music education in Colorado Springs.
Renny Fagan received the Russell T. Tutt Leadership and Service Award. He served as president and CEO of Colorado Nonprofit Association from March 2009 until February 2021. During his tenure, the CNA initiated legislation to increase charitable giving, including a 2018 law that enables Coloradans to donate their state income tax refund to any eligible nonprofit of their choice. He is a former state legislator, director of the Colorado Department of Revenue, deputy attorney general, and state director for U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar. Fagan serves on the boards of Mile High United Way, Colorado Channel Authority and Colorado Education Initiative. He was formerly a board member and chair of the National Council of Nonprofits and served one term on the Colorado Commission on Higher Education.
Tim Foster was recognized with the Ben S. Wendelken Trustee Award, which honors an individual who embodies the spirit of service and giving. He most recently served as the 10th President of Colorado Mesa University, having retired in July of this year. As a former member of Colorado Gov. Bill Owens's cabinet, Foster served as executive director for the Colorado Commission on Higher Education. He was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1988 and served as the majority leader from 1992 to 1996. Prior to joining Owens’ cabinet, Foster had a commercial and business law practice in Grand Junction. His activities include service on the Board of Governors of the Colorado Bar Association, the Board of Powderhorn Ski Area, as chairman of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the board of the Grand Valley Lacrosse Club and the Grand Mesa Soccer Club.
El Pomar Foundation’s Board of Trustees developed the Awards for Excellence program to honor the commitment of Spencer and Julie Penrose to excellence in the nonprofit sector. The program recognizes individuals and organizations from across Colorado who serve their communities with distinction. Honorees are selected by a committee of community leaders, council members from El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program and El Pomar Fellowship Alumni. Since its inception in 1989, Awards for Excellence has provided more than $6.5 million in grant support to more than 500 nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado.