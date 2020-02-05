VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY PIONEER VILLAGE ROADS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded volunteers to serve on the Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. Applications are due by March 2. The committee is currently seeking two members.
In conjunction with the establishment of the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District, the BOCC also created the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to make recommendations to the BOCC regarding funding of yearly public, the awarding of contracts, and the need to seek an increase of the maximum mill levy for the PID.
The Advisory Committee consists of five members. All members serve three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs.
Applicants must be taxpaying electors of the District for the duration of their appointment. To be a taxpaying elector, you must 1) be registered to vote in Colorado and 2) own, or your spouse or civil union partner must own, taxable or real personal property within the District. You do not need to reside within the District.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY CITIZEN REVIEW PANEL
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking two community-minded volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Review Panel. Applications are due by Feb. 14.
The BOCC established the El Paso County Department of Human Services Citizen Review Panel as an advisory board pursuant to Section 19-3-21.1, C.R.S. The CRP serves as an extension and continuation of the complaint process established through the County Department of Human Services Quality Assurance Program. It also provides a forum for the discussion of unresolved consumer concerns regarding the conduct of County DHS employees involved in Dependency child welfare cases.
The members of the CRP shall be appointed by the BOCC, be representative of the community, have demonstrable personal or professional knowledge and experience with children, and not be employees or agents of the State of Colorado or the County. At least one member of the CRP shall be the parent of a minor child at the time of his or her appointment to serve on the panel.
The CRP meets quarterly at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of March, June, September and December, and on an as-needed basis, at the Department of Human Services, Community Conference Room No. 3032, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
