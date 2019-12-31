RESIDENTIAL YARD WASTE COLLECTION ADDS $5 FEE
Rocky Top Resources has partnered with El Paso County to provide free residential dumping of yard waste with donations to Care and Share Food Bank for more than 20 years. Since 2001, there has been more than 3.2 million pounds of food donated to Care and Share.
Due to rising costs and expanded use of the program, both Rocky Top and El Paso County can no longer provide the financial support needed to sustain this free Saturday program. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, Rocky Top will accept yard waste from residents at a discounted rate of $5 per load on Saturdays (contractors pay normal fees). The $5 fee (cash or check only, no credit cards) will go to Rocky Top to cover the cost of running the program.
“The main purpose of this yard waste program is to divert tons of organic materials from going into our local landfills,” said Kathy Andrew, El Paso County Environmental Division manager. “The material is grinded into mulch and reused.”
In the last 10 years, the program has served more than 174,000 people and diverted more than 670,000 cubic yards of organic debris from the landfills.
Andrew said, “Most places charge a $25 minimum fee for dumping and the materials are put into the landfill. For only $5 you can dispose of yard waste that will be recycled and kept out of the landfills.”
The Black Forest Slash/Mulch site is open May through September and charges $2 per load.
Cash or check donations to Care and Share (in addition to the $5 fee) are encouraged. Rocky Top will no longer be accepting any food as donations.
The El Paso County sponsored program runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St., the same site where you can recycle your Christmas tree this month.
The program is for households only; no businesses.
Accepted organic waste:
• Branches (maximum size 8-foot-long, 8-inch-diameter)
• Leaves
• Weeds
• Grass clippings
• Plant prunings
• Fruit and vegetable trimmings
Not accepted:
• Railroad ties
• Treated lumber
• Tree stumps
• Household trash
COUNTY’S EXISTING CONDITIONS REPORT GIVES THOROUGH ANALYSIS OF COUNTY
The El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department, along with Master Plan Consultant Houseal-Lavigne Associates, presented the county’s Existing Conditions Report to the Board of County Commissioners last month.
The 70-page document, comprised of public input and statistical analysis regarding the current state of the county, is both a summary of current conditions in the county and as a snapshot of current county life. The report covers topics from zoning, development, transportation and water to military bases, recreation and tourism, community health and sustainability.
The Existing Conditions Report will be instrumental as the county continues to develop the Whole County Master Plan. The Master Plan development process began this year and will take about two years to complete. The Planning Department expects to begin implementation of the Master Plan at the end of 2020.
“Finalizing the Existing Conditions Report is the first step toward understanding where the county is today, and it will serve as a bridge to the future,” said Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey. “The report gives us a strong foundation of understanding pertaining to the good, the bad and the ugly in the county, and provides a solid starting point as we move forward.”
“At the very least, the report gives residents a good idea of all the moving parts that are going into the Master Plan process,” said John Houseal of Houseal-Lavigne. “You won’t find another document with such extensive content relating to the current state of El Paso County.”
The full Existing Conditions Report is available to the public on the Master Plan project website: elpaso.hlplanning.com/pages/documents.
The Planning Department also participated in a second round of public engagement for the Master Plan, in the form of a Visioning Workshop last month. The workshop consisted of a presentation followed by live polling of citizens, both in-person and via Facebook Live. Close to 100 residents participated.
For those who couldn’t participate in the Visioning Workshop, a survey covering similar topics is available to the public on the project website: elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/pages/questionnaires. The survey will be available to take through January. All residents are encouraged to take the survey and provide their feedback to be considered for the Master Plan.
VOLUNTEERS
NEEDED FOR
EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OF
ADJUSTMENT
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications for the open position are due by March 2.
The Board of Adjustment is currently seeking two or three associate members.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the BOCC for 3-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms; associate members are appointed for 1-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle.
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.