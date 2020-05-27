EL PASO COUNTY SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications are due by Friday, May 29.
The Community Corrections Board screens and determines which eligible offenders are appropriate to be placed in the community, under what conditions an eligible offender can participate in a program, who can operate a community corrections program in El Paso County, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors all community corrections programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and advises the BOCC about community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The Community Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their designee: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, police office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives serve for indefinite terms, except the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets in person at noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs; and electronically all other Wednesdays of each month.
The board is seeking one Citizen at Large member.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.