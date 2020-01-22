PUBLIC HEALTH ENCOURAGING RADON HOME TESTING
El Paso County has been designated as an area with high radon potential, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. As radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, El Paso County Public Health is encouraging residents to test their homes for radon this month, National Radon Action Month.
Radon, a radioactive gas that can’t be seen, smelled or tasted, results from the natural breakdown of uranium found in soils, rock and water. Radon in Colorado is generated by the radioactive decay of radium, which is present in uranium-bearing soils found throughout the Rocky Mountains and the eastern plains. All homes, regardless of construction type or style, can have elevated radon levels.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Because radon is invisible and odorless, the only way to know if your home has a high level of radon is to test. Test kits are available at home improvement stores and are generally inexpensive to purchase. Make sure to look for kits that are marked “certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program.”
El Paso County Public Health Environmental Health Program Manager Marla Luckey says it’s a good idea to test your home this winter.
“Homes test high for radon consistently throughout the county, and the only way to know if your home has a high level is to test,” Luckey said. “A short-term test is very easy to use and is best completed during the winter months, when windows and doors are generally closed.”
There are several proven methods to reduce radon in your home. For more information, the EPA recommends the following resources: National Radon Proficiency Program at nrpp.info and National Radon Safety Board at nrsb.org.
For more information about radon testing, call 719-578-3199 and select option 3, or visit elpasocountyhealth.org.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES 2019 STATISTICS ON ILLEGAL, BLACK MARKET MARIJUANA ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office this month released information on its enforcement of efforts to combat illegal and black-market marijuana dealings.
On Jan. 1, 2018, House Bill 17-1220, concerning measures to stop diversion of legal marijuana to the illegal market, was enacted into law. Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted enforcement with partners the Metro Vice Narcotics Intelligence Unit (VNI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has said that one of his top priorities is to eradicate black market marijuana and illegal marijuana grows in the county.
The Sheriff’s Office 2019 enforcement efforts from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 are:
• 79 search warrants
• 86 knock and talks
• 5,938 plants seized (a street value of more than $5.9 million, at $1,000 per plant)
• 1,205 pounds of processed marijuana seized (a street value of $4,217,500 at $3,500 per pound)
• $152,712 in cash seized
• 27 arrests
• 23 guns
The Sheriff’s Office will continue its efforts to aggressively go after those who are involved in the black-market marijuana and illegal marijuana grow business, according to a statement from the agency.
PARTNERS IN THE PARK RECOGNIZED FOR SUPPORT
El Paso County Park staff highlighted the support provided by the 2019 Partners in the Park at the Park Advisory Board meeting on Jan. 8.
The Partners in the Park program was created in 2009 to provide financial support for a county park, trail or nature center. This program has brought in $212,000, which is used exclusively for El Paso County Parks to preserve open space, sustain park amenities and to ensure ongoing sustainability for a specific park. All donations are tax-deductible.
The 2019 Partners in the Park are:
• Heuberger Motors Subaru (Alex Gauthier) for Bear Creek and Fox Run Dog Parks
• GE Johnson Construction (Stella Hodgkins) for Bear Creek Regional Park
• Robert & Ellen Hostetler for Fox Run Regional Park
• FedEx (Matt Hane) for Black Forest Regional Park
• Gold Hill Mesa (Stephanie Edwards) for Bear Creek Nature Center
• Olson Plumbing & Heating (Mike Trapp) for Fountain Creek Nature Center
• Tender Care Veterinary Center (John Amen) for Falcon Dog Park
Heuberger Motors Subaru has been a Partner in the Park for eight years and supports both of the County’s dog parks.
Kyle Melvin, Lead Parks District Supervisor, said, “Their sponsorship has allowed us to complete the new fence around Bear Creek Dog Park. We’ve added 4,000 feet of fence over the last two years, and that project was completed this week. That was a major accomplishment for the dog park.”
Nathan Robinson, North District Supervisor, said, “At the Fox Run Dog Park, Partner funds were used to fix the parking lot entrance. Heavy rains eroded a 30-inch deep rut that prevented vehicles from entering.”
With some of those funds, road base was purchased to fill and repair the entrance. “We are in the process of creating new embankments and possibly looking at alternate entrances, so we don’t have future problems with the erosion control,” Robinson said.
G.E. Johnson has also been a Partner in the Park for eight years and supports Bear Creek Regional Park.
Melvin said, “This year, with their support, we completed improvements at the park administration building and the Veterans Memorial. We supported an Eagle Scout project in Bear Creek Terrace. For all three of those projects we added shrubs, perennials, mulch, and improved the irrigation.”
Robert & Ellen Hostetler were the very first Partners in the Park and have been supporting Fox Run Regional Park for 11 years.
“What we were focusing on are a lot of smaller projects in Fox Run Regional Park. We’ve fixed picnic areas and painted pavilions. We got a lot of rain this last year and we lost a lot of trail. We’ve been using a lot of that trail base to fix stuff,” Robinson said.
FedEx has been a Partner in the Park for six years and supports Black Forest Regional Park.
Robinson said he’s worked with 33 Eagle Scouts in the North District and has been able to use the Partner funds to help support their projects.
Gold Hill Mesa has been a Partner in the Park for five years and supports the Bear Creek Nature Center.
“In 2019, we were able to use Gold Hill Mesa Partner funds in collaboration with a private memorial donation to purchase a Microeye video discovery microscope,” said Mary Jo Lewis, Nature Center Supervisor. “This is high-power microscope that is extremely accessible and user friendly. This had been an incredible wow factor since we got it. Extremely engaging for our program participants and visitors. It brings out the child in everybody.”
Gold Hill Mesa has also supported the annual Bear Creek Bear Run.
“In 2019 we partnered with Gold Hill Mesa for the second year for a fall harvest festival at Gold Hill Mesa’s community center. The event raised $6,700 for the nature center,” Lewis said. “What we’ve been able to do throughout the years with this partnership has been wonderful.”
Olson Plumbing and Heating has been Partners in the Park for two years and supports the Fountain Creek Nature Center.
“Their funds were used for something identical, we got one of the Microeye video discovery microscopes, said Todd Marts, Recreation and Cultural Services Division Manager. “Exhibits are an important part of the nature center experience. We want them to learn something. We want them to not break it. One thing we learned over the years is that microscopes are fragile. I can tell you, this one really works. It’s fascinating to watch. This is just one example of making sure the exhibit room is engaging.”
Tender Care Veterinary Center is the newest Partner in the Park and supports the Falcon Dog Park.
“Without Tender Veterinary’s support, we would not have been able to put in the shade structure in the park,” said Adam Baker, East District Supervisor. “They’ve been great partners and have attended several of our events, including the grand opening of the park.”
“I’m really impressed with all the assistance these partners provide to us in the different districts and venues,” said Bob Falcone, chair of the Park Advisory Board. “What they do is invaluable.”El Paso County Parks is currently looking for additional partners. Contact Dana Nordstrom at 719-520-6983 or dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.