El Paso County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution March 12 declaring the county a “Second Amendment preservation county,” cementing their opposition to a red flag gun bill in the Legislature.
House Bill 1177 would allow temporary seizure of guns from people whom a court deems to be a risk to themselves or others. But commissioners say it wouldn’t address mental health issues often at the root of gun violence, and it violates people’s constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms and the right to due process.
“I’m saddened that, as a local elected official, I’m even faced with a resolution to affirm a right that was guaranteed in our Constitution,” Commissioner Cami Bremer said. “I honestly believe that this bill was crafted by well-meaning people, but that does not make it a good bill.”
In the resolution, commissioners demand “that the Legislature cease and desist any further actions restricting the Second Amendment rights of citizens” and threaten legal action if the law is enacted. The resolution also says commissioners will not “appropriate funds, resources, employees or agencies to initiate unconstitutional seizures in unincorporated El Paso County.”
Half a dozen other Colorado counties have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in response to the red flag bill. Teller County commissioners resolved March 7 to “protect the inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms in Teller County.”
Under the red flag bill, “clear and convincing evidence” of a person’s danger would have to be presented in a hearing. Weapons then could be held for up to 364 days while the person gets treatment, which can be court-ordered. To recover the guns, the person must prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he no longer poses a danger.
The Sheriff’s Office would serve any court orders issued under the new law, as it does temporary protection orders, and instruct the individual to surrender any firearms to a licensed dealer, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a statement. But the agency would not search a residence for guns or store surrendered guns, Kirby said.
A county news release noted that the resolution only applies to unincorporated areas, as the commission cannot set policy for any city in the county, such as Colorado Springs or Fountain.
Colorado Politics contributed to this article.