As the month of November serves as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, it is important to recognize the signs of Alzheimer’s in those one cares about.
Suzanne and Otis McGregor have made it their mission to assist families with a loved one who may be having memory issues to recognize if they are signs of Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Seven years ago, the McGregors acquired a franchise of Seniors Helping Seniors in Colorado Springs, a non-medical home care company which hires seniors to help their generational counterparts with a variety of caregiving assistance.
Several years prior to acquiring the franchise, Suzanne McGregor had to resign from her job in Colorado so she could fly to Texas and serve her parents in the same way, driving them to doctors appointments and the like. She had no idea there were companies that could have helped, she said.
“When I became an empty nester, I decided to help people not to have to quit their jobs for the same reason,” McGregor said.
The mission of Seniors Helping Seniors, McGregor said, is year-round with calls from families whose parents have Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“If someone in their family is the main caregiver, they are usually stressed and need a break, so they hire us to provide that break,” McGregor said.
She said Seniors Helping Seniors has even received calls simply for advice. They’ve been asked to come to a family’s home and “have a chat” with one of the elders they suspect may be suffering from dementia and simply want their opinion and advice.
McGregor said sometimes someone from outside the family can be a help, because family members may get frustrated.
“Sometimes family doesn’t deal well with someone not remembering their name, or an event from the past or certain timelines,” she said. “When we come in, we don’t care about memories and timelines. We don’t mind being asked the same question 10 times. It’s just nice to have someone come in and give the family a break.”
When McGregor is called to have a chat and give her advice, she said she simply makes her visit conversational and looks for indications Alzheimer’s or dementia may be present. She may ask questions about simple things like, “How many kids do you have?” or “How old are your kids?” However, she says anyone trying to pick up on indications refrain from asking questions beginning with, “Do you remember?” because those words could frustrate someone dealing with these ailments.
She said sometimes it is simple facts they have trouble remembering. They will forget things they had just learned and new memories. They may talk about their parents being alive and living in different places, even though their parents have passed on years ago, and may convincingly speak about recent conversations with their passed loved ones.
Seniors Helping Seniors assists families in coping with and recognizing early signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss, including difficulties with language, non-verbal communication, focus, seasoning, forgetting where they left an item, failing to recall why they entered a particular room and forgetting to attend appointments, take medications and keep other commitments.
McGregor said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been leery of placing a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia in an assisted living or memory care facility, for fear of not being able to see them because of lockdowns. However, even in a facility with pandemic restrictions, Seniors Helping Seniors can still help facilitate family visits with technology and contacting a family member who is a resident in one to ensure they have someone to chat with every day.
The most rewarding part of owning and operating this branch of Seniors Helping Seniors are the relationships McGregor and her team build with their clients and the appreciation which comes from their family members.
“We get very attached to our clients,” McGregor said. “It’s just nice to make a difference.”
For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors in Colorado Springs, visit PikesPeakSeniorCare.com.