El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker has extended the 2020 Personal Property Declaration Schedule filing from April 15 to Aug. 1. Schleiker also waived all penalties and possible arbitrary assessments for all county businesses for tax year 2020.
“Due to these unprecedented times, I have decided to extend the 2020 Business Personal Property Declaration Schedule filing,” Schleiker said. “El Paso County business owners have far more important things to worry about than submitting another tax form. I hope this decision reduces a bit of anxiety for all our business owners.”
Usually, business owners owning more than $7,700 in total actual value of the business personal property — like manufacturing equipment, computers, or business furnishings and signs — are required to complete and return forms DS056 or DS060. The forms are normally due by April 15 and help the county determine what taxes are owed for that equipment. School districts, area cities, and the State of Colorado benefit from the tax. None of the money collected goes into the county’s general fund.
While the Assessor’s Office is closed to the public through Monday, April 6, citizens can still get services done. Those requiring help may email ASRWeb@elpasoco.com or may visit assessor.elpasoco.com.