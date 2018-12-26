D-2 RECEIVES MERITORIOUS BUDGET AWARD
Harrison School District 2 has received its first recognition and award in regards to budget. The Association of School Business Officials International recognized the school district for excellence in budget presentation with the Meritorious Budget Award for the 2018-2019 budget year.
To receive the Meritorious Budget Award, participants submit their budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals who review the materials for compliance with the MBA criteria checklist and other requirements. District 2’s commitment to sound fiscal management and budgetary policies as well as successful demonstration of meeting program requirements earned them the award.
“Districts that apply to the MBA or Pathway to the MBA programs recognize their community needs to be able to easily find and understand important district financial information,” ASBO International Recognition Director Molly Barrie said. “Awarded budget documents are accurate, easy to read, and communicate the district’s goals and objectives. Reviewer comments help districts continually improve their budget presentation – which is one reason districts apply each year.”
The ASBO International is a nonprofit organization that represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide.
HEUSER & HEUSER ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR SENIORS
Heuser & Heuser, LLP has announced its Heuser Law Scholarship, and will award five $1,000 scholarships to Colorado high school seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military.
To apply, candidates must submit a hard-copy essay no longer than 1,000 words answering the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown?
Applicants must describe why and how they would change it, and how they would maintain the change they wish to see in their hometowns.
Submissions may be sent to:
Heuser and Heuser, L.L.P.
Attn: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
All entries must be postmarked before Feb. 1, 2019. Winners will be announced in February.