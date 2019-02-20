CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AREA STUDENT MAKES HONOR ROLL AT UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO
Cheyenne Mountain area student Casey Ahrendsen has earned Second Honors in the fall semester 2018 at the University of San Diego. Second Honors students have a grade point average between 3.4 and 3.64.
With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, the University of San Diego offers eight academic divisions.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Two Cheyenne Mountain area students were named to the University of Alabama’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 term.
Jakob Kessler and Catherine Wright both had academic records during the fall term of a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9. They are full-time undergraduate students taking a full course load.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was established in 1820 and is the oldest and largest of public universities in Alabama. It is ranked 51st among public universities by U.S. News and World Report.
PPCC EARNS MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOLS: BRONZE DESIGNATION
Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools: Bronze Designation for its commitment to providing exceptional military/veteran programs. Bronze winners scored within 30 percent of the 10th best school in the large community college category.
“Our Military and Veterans Program provides support to active duty military, veterans and their family members, who currently make up 26 percent of PPCC’s student population,” said Paul DeCecco, PPCC’s Military and Veterans Programs director. “From the application process through graduation, we offers hands-on help with registration, program advising, paperwork processing and referral services to other departments and resources in the college and the community.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year, 766 schools earned this prestigious designation. Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.