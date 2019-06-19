CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ALUM KATHRYN MEBUST SET TO ENTER KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Kathryn Mebust, a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, will enter Kutztown University, located in Berks County, Penn., in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. The fall semester begins Aug. 26.
Kutztown University was founded in 1866 as Keystone Normal School. The school became Kutztown State Teachers College in 1928, Kutztown State College in 1960 and achieved university status in 1983. Kutztown University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
COLORADO COLLEGE GRADUATES ANNOUNCED
Two local students were among the 537 undergraduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado College at its May 19 Commencement ceremony.
Marley Ferguson Hautzinger (dance) and Tara Labovich (English, cum laude), who graduated this spring from CC, are also both graduates of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Colorado College was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874. The college operates on the innovative Block Plan, in which its approximately 2,100 undergraduate students study one course at a time in intensive 3 1/2-week segments.
PARADELA GRADUATES FROM USD
Teena Louise Paradela of the Cheyenne Mountain area on May 26 graduated from the University of San Diego, earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.
Paradela participated in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at USD and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy May 24, and will report to Naval Nuclear Power School in Charleston, S.C., to pursue a career as a submarine officer.
With more than 9,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, USD also has eight academic divisions, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education.