WELL-ROUNDED STUDENTS EARN NATIONAL MERIT SEMIFINALIST DISTINCTION
Two seniors from The Colorado Springs School (CSS) have qualified as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sabrina Jackson and Luke Williams are two of the 16,000 high school seniors in the nation who have the opportunity to continue forward in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships which will be awarded next spring.
Both Jackson and Williams agreed that the teachers who have inspired their educational journey the most are the ones who have presented them with the most challenges.
Jackson talked in particular about Amos White, a middle school history teacher at CSS.
“His classes were the hardest I had up to that point but they were also the most interesting. That made me realize that even though a class is hard, it can still be fun,” she said.
This spring, Jackson will travel to Iceland, where she will be examining and developing energy sources. While there, she and 19 other students will develop the tools to evaluate a society’s energy choices while considering the cascading economic, environmental, and societal ramifications of such choices.
Before then, Williams and Jackson will finish the fall semester and advanced placement (AP) courses they are taking. Jackson is enrolled in four AP classes: Calculus, computer science, microeconomics, and physics; Williams in five: History and geography, calculus, computer science, microeconomics, and physics.
“I think for this year, economics is probably one of my favorite classes,” he said. He also discussed his physics class saying that although it is the most difficult class he is taking, it is by far the most engaging.
In the spring, Williams will travel with 22 students to apply their knowledge of physics while sailing a tall ship. While aboard for 10 days, Williams and his peers will learn seamanship skills, coastal navigation, small boat handling, marine biology, oceanography, and the plethora of meanings that have been projected onto the sea.
Williams, who has his eyes set on the University of Pennsylvania, is looking forward to engaging in the high caliber education offered at the university. Jackson, who attended a summer engineering program at MIT, is determined to spend her next educational journey in Cambridge.