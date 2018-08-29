THE VANGUARD SCHOOL WELCOMES AUDREY SZYCHULSKI AS DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT
This year The Vanguard School welcomes Audrey Szychulski as its Director of Advancement, where she will be overseeing fund development, communications and strategic alignment.
Szychulski has had a diverse fundraising, communications and marketing career over the last 17 years. She has previously been the Director of Development or executive director for five professional American symphonies, assisted in establishing the Foundation for the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, served as a development and compliance officer for a workforce development center, and taught strategic planning to master’s students along with various fundraising and board development consulting experiences.
Szychulski started her career as a cellist and has performed in more than 20 countries. She has a Bachlor of Music in music education from Mansfield University and was offered a Fulbright Scholarship to Drexel University for a Master of Science in arts administration. Her master’s degree uniquely trains her as a fundraiser and audience development specialist focused on mission and values along with community engagement.
Of her professional accomplishments, Szychulski is most proud to have won the Sesquicentennial Legacy Award in Massachusetts for her efforts to diversify classical music audiences in terms of cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The award is reserved for individuals who work in the spirit of union and freedom and are felt to have contributed to the progress of community and country.
Szychulski can be contacted at Audrey.Szychulski@TheVanguardSchool.com.