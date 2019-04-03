THE VANGUARD SCHOOL EARNS PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL CHARTER STATUS
The Vanguard School has earned charter membership in the National Speech & Debate Association, the organization announced March 25.
Over the past three years, The Vanguard School has earned more than 50 degrees for outstanding participation in speech and debate activities. Degrees are earned by students and coaches through speech and debate competition, community service, and leadership activities.
Charter school membership is the highest school honor one can achieve as a part of the National Speech & Association.
“Participation in speech and debate changes lives,” said J. Scott Wunn, executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “We are extremely proud of our charter schools, coaches, and students for their hard work and dedication to this transformative activity.”
From building confidence, improving communication, and increasing critical thinking skills, to better preparing students for college, speech and debate activities provide life skills vital to a young person’s success in the future. Schools that provide speech and debate programs report increased attendance, higher test scores, rise in college acceptance, and reduced drop-out rates. Charter schools reflect a sustained commitment to these values.
The National Speech & Debate Association is the largest interscholastic speech and debate organization serving middle school, high school and collegiate students in the United States. The Association provides competitive speech and debate activities, high-quality resources, comprehensive training, scholarship opportunities and advanced recognition to more than 150,000 students and coaches every year.
For more information, visit speechanddebate.org.