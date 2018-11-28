CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN JUNIOR HIGH TEACHER APPOINTED TO OVERSEE NATION’S REPORT CARD
An eighth-grade mathematics teacher at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School has been appointed by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to the National Assessment Governing Board, which oversees the nationally representative evaluation of student knowledge in the United States.
Mark Miller, who is also the chair of the mathematics department at CMJH, was selected as one of two teachers comprising the NAGB. Miller has more than 20 years of experience teaching math at the junior high-level and is a National Board Certified educator. He serves on a standard-setting board panel for the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, and has been nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.
Other members of the NAGB include Chief State School Officer Julia Keleher, of The George Washington University’s Business School and Graduate School of Education and Human Development in Washington, D.C.; Secondary School Principal Paul Gasparini, principal of Jamesville-Dewitt High School in Dewitt, N.Y.; General Public Representative Tonya Matthews, the board’s current vice president and founder of The STEMinista Project at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit; and Nardi Routten, a fourth-grade teacher at Chester A. Moor Elementary in Fort Pierce, Fla.
The Governing Board is a nonpartisan group that works independently from the U.S. Department of Education and sets policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), or “The Nation’s Report Card,” according to a statement released by the NAEP, which “makes objective information on student performance in nearly a dozen subjects publicly available and compares student achievement among states, large urban districts, and various student groups.”
“I’m pleased to welcome this diverse group of leaders from across the country to the National Assessment Governing Board,” Secretary DeVos said in a statement. “The Board plays an important role in assessing student achievement, and I am confident that their collective experience will be a valuable asset as we work to ensure that all students have equal access to a great education that gives them the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.”
The appointees’ terms began Oct. 1, and end Sept. 30, 2022.