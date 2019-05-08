CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AREA STUDENTS PRESENT IN 2019 UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM
The Cheyenne Mountain area’s Erika Feten and Westin Stieglitz were among more than 500 University of Utah undergraduate students, representing every college and more than 70 academic departments and schools, who presented research projects in the 2019 Undergraduate Research Symposium April 9.
The symposium highlighted the university’s commitment to undergraduate research and featured oral, poster and performance presentations.
The symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work in a scholarly setting to students, faculty and other members of the University of Utah community. Undergraduate students from all disciplines are invited to present their research and creative work.
University leaders, including President Ruth Watkins, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dan Reed and Vice President for Research Andy Weyrich attended the symposium to learn about students’ research projects.
Feten gave a presentation titled “Comparison of ubiquitin variants via NMR relaxation,” and Stieglitz presented on “Fracture toughness with adhesives.”