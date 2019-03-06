CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AREA STUDENT EARNS FACULTY HONORS AT GEORGIA TECH
Skylar Powell, a Cheyenne Mountain area resident, earned Faculty Honors for fall 2018 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
