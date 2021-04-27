My dog demands walks twice a day, and I oblige. They’re good for me and good for her, too.
A lot of times I make a game of how much trash or recycling I can pick up along our varied routes. Some days I target only the mini-liquor bottles that are ubiquitous in my neighborhood (especially near the liquor store). Other days I go for discarded face masks. They are an ever-increasing sight, sadly. Sometimes my goal is just to pick up recyclables, and then I hunt for a recycling bin to put them in.
But the trash game ... well, that’s the easiest one of all. No matter where we walk, there’s always litter scattered about the roads and sidewalks and parks. It’s everywhere.
Even if I forget a plastic bag for this, I almost always come upon one in the road or tangled in a shrub. I used to think of it as sort of a divine encouragement, and maybe it is. Or maybe people just litter a lot.
The plastic bags are helpful, too, to enable picking up yucky stuff without getting your hands dirty.
Earth Day 2021 is behind us as of last week, and it was heartening to see so many organized trash pick-ups and neighborhood cleanup events held throughout the region to commemorate that day.
But what about doing some greening up on other days of the year? I say, let’s keep the momentum going.
There are groups who do cleanups throughout the year, including Colorado Springs nonprofit UpaDowna and Woodland Park-based Focus on the Forest.
Or simply take a walk down the block by yourself (or with your favorite furry companion) and chuck something that shouldn’t be there.
Just to note, I’m not always such a do-gooder. Sometimes I’m too tired or cold or lazy to pick up trash, and so I just pick up after my dog — and toss that in a proper trash receptacle, of course.
However, on those days I might miss out on the added bonus to my “trash pick-up” games: Cash!
I find coins every day on my walks with Lola, my very energetic dog. Frequently just pennies, sure, but often also dimes and quarters (nickels, not so much ... not sure why). It’s not unheard of to find bills, too.
So get out there and make your neighborhood a little cleaner. Not only will you reap the visible rewards of tidier surroundings, you might even make money on the deal!
