It’s been seven years since a Cheyenne Mountain High School football team qualified for the postseason, but there was a time when the Indians made it a regular affair.
Twice in the 1990s — in 1993 and 1994 — the program played in back-to-back state championship games. The coach of those teams was Carl Fetters.
“We had a great group of kids,” Fetters said recently. “A great nucleus. And we had a great run with them.”
On Monday, Oct. 21, Fetters received the Col. F. Don Miller Sports Service Award from the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Broadmoor World Arena. He was joined by family and friends as he was recognized for his long career as a coach, teacher and administrator.
Fetters is a local coaching legend. He has been roaming the sidelines in some capacity for 54 consecutive years, the last nine as an assistant at Colorado State University, Pueblo. The 2014 ThunderWolves won the NCAA Division II national championship.
In many ways, Fetters is still the face of Cheyenne Mountain football. A 1959 graduate of the school, he returned in 1965 after a successful career as a player at Adams State. He was an assistant coach for three years before taking over as the Indians’ head coach in 1968.
In 30 seasons as Cheyenne Mountain’s lead man, his teams won 203 games, an average of 7 wins each fall.
Those 1993 and 1994 Indians teams were perhaps the best that Fetters ever coached. The players were talented and committed to the program — even before they reached high school as sophomores.
“When we were in 8th or 9th grade Carl Fetters came to the junior high school and talked to us in the library,” said Bob Cage, a tight end and cornerback on the 1993 and 1994 Indians teams. “That made a huge impact on all of us.”
Cage and teammates Tony Clement and Darren Sharp remain close to this day.
Clement was a wide receiver in Fetters’ single-wing offense. He also played safety on defense. Today, Clement works as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs.
Sharp was the bruising fullback and doubled as the strong safety. He went on to play football at Amherst College in Massachusetts. He was The Gazette’s 3A Player of the Year in 1994. Today, he owns a construction company in town.
Cage is a cattleman today and lives in Castle Rock.
“Because we ran single wing and there was so much misdirection, teams really had to work hard to prepare of us,” Clement said. “I loved running it. It was different, but it was a fun offense to run.”
The 1993 Indians were 13-0 heading into the Class 3A state championship game at Windsor. Cheyenne Mountain lost 41-7.
“Windsor ran a reverse on the opening kickoff and took it back for a touchdown,” Fetters recalled. “The funny thing is, the year before we beat them in the quarterfinals.”
The 1994 Indians were also 13-0 heading into the 3A state title game against Palisade at Cheyenne Mountain. An estimated crowd of 6,000-plus fans saw the Indians lead by 10 points after three quarters. They lost 34-26.
“It still stings a bit,” said Sharp, who rushed for 302 yards in the semifinals.
All three players remember minute details of their high school careers.
“I have quite a few great memories of those years, but probably the thing I remember most is the strong sense of ‘team’ and ‘family’ everyone had during those win streaks,” Sharp said. “On- and offseason, it seemed everyone was individually completely committed and vested to contributing all they possibly could, but on game night we truly played as a team without anyone concerned with the ‘me.’
“We practiced full speed and played hard with a lot of heart on game day. We weren’t always the biggest, but we were usually the fastest and hardest hitting.”
Sharp added that playing for Fetters was a challenge.
“It was terrifying and rewarding at the same time,” he said. “Carl would always tell you what he felt, whether it filled you up or tore you down. Not all players respond well to that approach. I did. I respected him as a player, and looking back now I can clearly recognize his intelligence generally as a person, and his football intelligence as a coach. There aren’t many coaches like him left these days, and I’m glad I was able to experience his style.”
Clement pays close attention to Indians football to this day. He is sad that the program has struggled in recent years.
“When the end of the season was forfeited a couple of years ago it was painful to go through,” he said. “I still take my kids because it’s kind of the thing to do, but it’s tough. But I know they have some talent coming up, so there is hope.”
Cage keeps a busy schedule and tries to get to at least one game a season. Like many of his former teammates, he has great memories of the time he donned the maroon-and-white Indians uniform.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “Those were the prime moldable years of my life, for most young men, and we were so fortunate to have each other and be around so many great assistant coaches. They were great developers of young men. We spent more time with our friends and our coaches than we did with our own parents.”
Cheyenne Mountain does hold a state football title. In November 1963, the Indians defeated Lamar in the 2A title game, 27-13.
On June 1 of that year, Fetters married Susan, now his bride of 56 years.
“I’ve had a lot of great memories in football and in life,” Fetters said. “It’s been a good time. I’ve been able to be friends with a lot of people.”